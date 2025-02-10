10 Job Search Websites and Apps for Retirees in 2025

If you’re looking for work as a retiree, there are many tools available online that connect older workers with job…

If you’re looking for work as a retiree, there are many tools available online that connect older workers with job opportunities. While you may find options on general job boards, some platforms cater specifically to older Americans. To earn income in retirement, you may have to try several websites and apps to find a position that’s right for you.

Here are 10 of the best job-search websites and apps for seniors in 2025:

— AARP Job Board

— CareerOneStop

— Indeed

— LinkedIn

— NEW Solutions

— Rent a Grandma

— Retired Brains

— RetirementJobs.com

— Seniors4Hire

— Workforce50.com

AARP Job Board

Designed for workers 50 and older, AARP’s job board allows users to search by job title, keyword, company or location. The platform also offers search filters for full-time, part-time and remote work opportunities. Employers who are part of AARP’s Employer Pledge Program are committed to hiring older workers.

[READ: Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees.]

CareerOneStop

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, you can use CareerOneStop to explore career opportunities. You can also access training programs and job-search resources. You’ll find help looking for a remote job, filling out a job application, getting started as a self-employed person and choosing a path that’s right for your stage in life.

Indeed

Indeed is one of the largest job search engines in the world, helping you sift through millions of available positions. You can include a variety of specifications to find a job, including whether you want to work remotely, your salary requirements, preferred location, experience level and education. If you upload your résumé, employers can find you as well. There are services available if you need help creating or updating your résumé. You can also read company reviews and check salary averages for your desired position.

[See: 15 In-Demand Jobs for Seniors.]

LinkedIn

If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, create one to showcase your experience, knowledge and skills. You can gather news and insights related to your industry by looking at what others are posting and share your content as well. The site allows you to conduct job searches and set alerts for new opportunities. You may find it useful for creating new connections that lead to a job.

NEW Solutions

NEW Solutions connects professionals aged 55 and older with part-time and full-time positions in government agencies. Users can browse openings by state, apply online and receive guidance through the hiring process. The platform also handles enrollment for those hired. This might be a good fit if you’re looking for a government-related job.

Rent A Grandma

If you want to work as a nanny, chef, domestic staff or pet care provider, check out Rent A Grandma. There are also opportunities for tutors and personal assistants. These roles can be a fulfilling for retirees, especially if your previous career was in the care industry. After you sign up, clients can contact you about job opportunities.

Retired Brains

Retired Brains can help you find remote, flexible, freelance and work-from-home jobs. You’ll also be able to access resources to start a business. You can search by location, keyword or job title and access career advice on résumé building and interview preparation.

[What You Need to Know About Running a Business in Retirement]

RetirementJobs.com

This site specializes in job opportunities for workers over 50, with retail, caregiving, transportation, sales and finance listings. It also features certified age-friendly employers and offers webinars on job searching, networking and overcoming age bias. You can learn how to utilize LinkedIn, improve your interview skills and understand how your job could impact Social Security benefits. These skills can be helpful while working in retirement.

Seniors4Hire

Seniors4Hire caters to job seekers aged 50 and older. As a senior, you can register for free, post your résumé and search for jobs. The site advocates for seniors who want to earn income and works with businesses to overcome age discrimination. Employers use the platform to find experienced workers for part-time, full-time and remote positions.

Workforce50.com

One of the key benefits of this site is the chance to view jobs specifically posted by companies looking for workers in your age group. With Workforce50, you can search for a job based on keywords and your location. You’ll also be able to access resources related to résumé building, shifting from military to civilian life and finding a federal job.

More from U.S. News

Best Places to Retire Overseas in 2025

Where Retirees Can Buy a Home Overseas for Under $100K

7 Retirement Destinations Overseas With Excellent Health Care

10 Job Search Websites and Apps for Retirees in 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/11/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.