FanDuel’s sportsbook at DC’s Audi Field closes after 4 years in operation

A Fanduel Sportsbook sign inside of Audi Field in Southwest D.C. (WTOP/José Umaña) A Fanduel Sportsbook sign inside of Audi Field in Southwest D.C. (WTOP/José Umaña) One of the D.C. region’s first sportsbooks has closed its doors.

Sports betting giant FanDuel and Audi Field, D.C.’s soccer stadium, agreed to close the sportsbook located inside the venue on Thursday, Feb. 20, a FanDuel spokesperson told WTOP.

The FanDuel Sportsbook webpage on Audi Field’s website was removed over the weekend.

Customers with outstanding winning tickets can redeem their winnings by writing to the address listed on their bet slip.

The sportsbook opened in 2021 and offered both self-service betting terminals and other various betting windows. It is unknown what will replace the sportsbook.

While online sports betting is legal in D.C., sportsbooks allow betters to place their wagers in person.

The Audi Field location opened after Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Wizards and Capitals, opened the first sportsbook in the District. Nationals Park, D.C.'s baseball stadium, started offering sports betting once its BetMGM Sportsbook opened in 2022.

Betting on the Super Bowl was brisk at sportsbooks in big U.S. markets

FanDuel Sports Network affiliates available as add-on subscription through Prime Video

FanDuel operates two other sportsbooks in Maryland, one inside Sports & Social in Bethesda and the other at Maryland Live! in Hanover.

WTOP reached out to D.C. United, which owns Audi Field, for comment.

