CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » Business & Finance » BetMGM opens at Nats…

BetMGM opens at Nats Park, an MLB first

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 10:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park officially opened Monday.

Courtesy MGM
The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park officially opened Monday.

Courtesy MGM
The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park officially opened Monday.

Courtesy MGM
The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park officially opened Monday.

Courtesy MGM
The BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park officially opened Monday.

Courtesy MGM
(1/5)

BetMGM, the first retail sportsbook connected to a Major League Baseball stadium, is now open at Nationals Park.

The venue, open year-round, is accessible from N Street SE next to Center Field Gate, and has 40 big-screen TVs with live odds boards. Wages can be placed directly with cashiers at six betting windows, or by using betting kiosks.

BetMGM has a full-service bar and dining room.

The Nationals and MGM announced the partnership a year ago.

Last June, MGM launched a BetMGM app allowing users to make bets within a two-block radius of Nationals Park. MGM recently opened a retail sportsbook at MGM National Harbor.

“Upon its opening, the sportsbook immediately becomes one of the neighborhood’s premier venues for both the savvy bettor and casual fan to watch the top events in an upscale and electric atmosphere,” said Alan Gottlieb, chief operating officer for Nationals owner Lerner Sports.

The 4,000-square-foot BetMGM at Nats Park replaces Center Field Social. It is not accessible from inside the ballpark by fans while attending a Nationals game.

It is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to midnight.

In D.C., BetMGM join’s Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena and Grand Central in Adams Morgan as private sportsbooks. Several bars and retailers in D.C. offer betting through D.C’s GambetDC.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up