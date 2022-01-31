BetMGM opens at Nats Park, an MLB first

BetMGM, the first retail sportsbook connected to a Major League Baseball stadium, is now open at Nationals Park.

The venue, open year-round, is accessible from N Street SE next to Center Field Gate, and has 40 big-screen TVs with live odds boards. Wages can be placed directly with cashiers at six betting windows, or by using betting kiosks.

BetMGM has a full-service bar and dining room.

The Nationals and MGM announced the partnership a year ago.

Last June, MGM launched a BetMGM app allowing users to make bets within a two-block radius of Nationals Park. MGM recently opened a retail sportsbook at MGM National Harbor.

“Upon its opening, the sportsbook immediately becomes one of the neighborhood’s premier venues for both the savvy bettor and casual fan to watch the top events in an upscale and electric atmosphere,” said Alan Gottlieb, chief operating officer for Nationals owner Lerner Sports.

The 4,000-square-foot BetMGM at Nats Park replaces Center Field Social. It is not accessible from inside the ballpark by fans while attending a Nationals game.

It is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to midnight.

In D.C., BetMGM join’s Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena and Grand Central in Adams Morgan as private sportsbooks. Several bars and retailers in D.C. offer betting through D.C’s GambetDC.