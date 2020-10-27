D.C. United, FanDuel partner to open sportsbook in 2021 at Audi Field

D.C. United announced on Wednesday they have partnered with FanDuel to open a sportsbook in 2021 at the club's home stadium, Audi Field, pending licensing and approval from the DC Lottery.

D.C. United, FanDuel partner to open sportsbook at Audi Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

“D.C. United is looking forward to the opportunity of working with a first-rate operator in this new and exciting space,” D.C. United Chief Strategy Officer Sam Porter said in a statement. “The FanDuel Sportsbook is best-in-class and we believe their expertise, technology, and product will provide our fans, guests at Audi Field, and the Buzzard Point neighborhood a full-slate of entertainment options.”

The news comes just a few months after British company William Hill opened the first sportsbook in the District, located at Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

The sportsbook at Audi Field will be open 365 days a year and offer both self-service betting terminals and other various betting windows.

Fanduel currently has 12 sportsbooks across nine different states. The company also offers online gambling in seven states.

“As we continue to expand our nationwide footprint, joining forces with one of the MLS’ most iconic clubs allows us to bring America’s #1 Sportsbook to the nation’s capital,” Fanduel CEO Matt King said. “We’re partnering with D.C. United to elevate the fan experience at Audi Field and bring the DMV area an in-person sports gaming experience other parts of the US have come to know and love from FanDuel.”

With the agreement, Fanduel becomes the exclusive sports betting sponsor of D.C. United. The club previously had a deal with Caesars which included a future sportsbook at the same venue, but that partnership expires this year, according to the Washington Post.