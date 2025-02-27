Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Dulles, Reagan National airports…

Dulles, Reagan National airports set travel records in 2024

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 27, 2025, 1:07 PM

Dulles Airport and Reagan National Airport had a combined 53.43 million passengers in 2024 — a record high for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Both airports set individual records as well.

Total passenger traffic at both airports combined was up 5.8% from 2023. Most of the increase was at Dulles, after gaining six new airlines and more flights last year.

Dulles had 27.25 million passengers traveling through the airport in 2024, up 8.4% from 2023 — topping the last record at Dulles set in 2005. The airports authority reported several new airlines that started service at Dulles last year, including Aeromexico, Avelo, Breeze, Frontier, Sun Country and Swiss International. Dulles had a record 10.38 million international passengers last year, up 11% from 2023.

Dulles also saw the addition of 17 routes last year — 10 from United Airlines, the dominant carrier at the airport. Dulles ended the year with 43 airlines flying to 138 destinations.

Related stories

Reagan National had 26.29 million passengers, up 3.3% from 2023’s previous record. At the end of 2024, Reagan National had eight airlines flying to 97 destinations.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up