Dulles, Reagan National airports set travel records in 2024

Dulles Airport and Reagan National Airport had a combined 53.43 million passengers in 2024 — a record high for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Both airports set individual records as well.

Total passenger traffic at both airports combined was up 5.8% from 2023. Most of the increase was at Dulles, after gaining six new airlines and more flights last year.

Dulles had 27.25 million passengers traveling through the airport in 2024, up 8.4% from 2023 — topping the last record at Dulles set in 2005. The airports authority reported several new airlines that started service at Dulles last year, including Aeromexico, Avelo, Breeze, Frontier, Sun Country and Swiss International. Dulles had a record 10.38 million international passengers last year, up 11% from 2023.

Dulles also saw the addition of 17 routes last year — 10 from United Airlines, the dominant carrier at the airport. Dulles ended the year with 43 airlines flying to 138 destinations.

Reagan National had 26.29 million passengers, up 3.3% from 2023’s previous record. At the end of 2024, Reagan National had eight airlines flying to 97 destinations.

