Could Dulles Airport be renamed after Trump?

A major airport in the D.C. region that’s a big hub for United Airlines could be renamed after President Donald Trump.

A resolution introduced in the U.S. House last week would redesignate Washington Dulles International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport.

H.R. 691 was introduced by Republican Rep. Addison McDowell, and it appears to be similar to one introduced last year by a Pennsylvania representative who’s co-sponsoring this measure.

“President Donald Trump won a historic victory, and honoring his legacy at Dulles is an easy decision,” McDowell, a freshman congress member, said on X.

The airport opened in 1962 and was named for John Foster Dulles, who served as former President Dwight Eisenhower’s secretary of state until shortly before his death in 1959.

The new measure has been referred to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

