This Arlington-based company has 1,000 jobs to fill this year

Homes.com is owned by Arlington, Virginia-based CoStar Group. The majority of jobs it will fill are in the Richmond area, where it is completing a new corporate campus.

Homes.com, the home search site whose Super Bowl ad featured Morgan Freeman, said it will hire an additional 1,000 employees in 2025 to keep up with growth.

Homes.com is owned by Arlington, Virginia-based CoStar Group. The majority of jobs it will fill are in the Richmond area, where it is completing a new corporate campus.

CoStar said Homes.com is among the fastest growing residential real estate portals, and one of the most heavily trafficked real estate brands across its websites. It had 110 million unique visitors in the fourth quarter of 2024, according Google Analytics.

Homes.com will add 500 sales professionals this year as it increases focus on new construction homes, and 100 new market analysts. It will also fill roles for development, technology, artificial intelligence, video production, real estate writing, news, and management, among other jobs.

Despite job gains, CoStar Group said it will cut some roles this year, including jobs being replaced by artificial intelligence and those eliminated through annual performance reviews.

CoStar has more than 2,350 employees at its global operations center in Richmond now, one of the areas biggest employers. A new, one million square foot campus in Richmond is expected to open next year, and will house 3,500 employees.

CoStar Group, founded in 1986, operates several business in commercial and residential real estate. Its divisions include LoopNet, Apartments.com, businesses focused on the hospitality industry and commercial real estate auctions.

Last year, CoStar acquired 3D-camera and interactive viewing company Matterport Inc., paying $1.6 billion for the Sunnyvale, California company. This year, it moved its longtime D.C. headquarters to Rosslyn after buying the Central Place office tower on Wilson Boulevard, one of 2024’s biggest D.C. area office building deals.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.