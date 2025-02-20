Fairfax Co. homeowners see nearly 6.7% jump in assessments

Virginia's Fairfax County has sent out 2025 residential property assessments, and rising home values mean the average homeowner will see their assessment rise by 6.65%.

Virginia’s Fairfax County has sent out 2025 residential property assessments, and rising home values mean the average homeowner will see their assessment rise by 6.65%.

The average assessment for residential properties in Fairfax County for 2025 is $794,235, almost $50,000 more than 2024, reflecting rising home prices in the county. The rate of increase in home values in Fairfax County throughout 2024 outpaced the gains in 2023, with demand for homes for sale outpacing supply.

Almost 92% of homeowners will see higher assessments for 2025. Only 2.48% of assessments are lower. The average assessment for a single-family home for 2025 is $965,437 and $374,961 for condos.

Fairfax County homeowners can access their 2025 assessment values online.

The 2025 assessments are not property tax bills, though the assessments are used to set property taxes. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors sets property tax rates as part of its annual budget.

Fairfax County annual property taxes are due in two payments July 28 and Dec. 5, though some homeowners have property taxes included in their monthly mortgage payment, which are then paid by lenders to the county.

Homeowners can appeal their assessments by phone or a video appointment, or by calling the Department of Tax Administration directly.

Commercial property assessments in Fairfax County rose just 0.91% overall for 2025, with retail, industrial and apartment building assessments higher and office building assessments lower.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.