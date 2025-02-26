Steak on the menu helped boost CAVA sales

A worker at CAVA spoons steak into a serving bowl.(Courtesy CAVA)

D.C.-based CAVA, the Mediterranean fast-casual chain that has grown to almost 400 locations since opening its first restaurant in Bethesda in 2011, continued opening new locations last year, and higher sales may have gotten a boost by the addition of its first steak menu choices.

CAVA reports that same-store restaurant sales grew by 13.4% in 2024. It opened 58 new restaurants, including 15 in the final quarter of the year, bringing nationwide locations to 367, an 18.8% increase over 2023.

For the 2025 fiscal year, CAVA expects to open between 62 to 66 additional locations.

“The launch of our grilled steak main exceeded our expectations, we rolled out a new labor model to deliver a better operator and guest experience, and, through our reimagined loyalty program, we gave guests more reasons to come to CAVA and come back more often,” said co-founder and CEO Brett Schulman.

Among those labor improvements was the addition of in-kitchen display screens to improve order accuracy and speed, and new employee scheduling technology to meet staff needs during peak times.

CAVA added the grilled steak option in June. It uses grass-fed beef seasoned with Mediterranean spices like sun-dried tomato powder and Aleppo pepper. The steak bowl and pita wrap both cost around $17. Steak can also be added to any custom order. CAVA claims there are 17 billion possible combinations for custom orders based on its various greens, grains, dressings, sauces and proteins.

CAVA raised more than $300 million in an initial public stock offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023. Last year, it raised an additional $190 million in new investments to fund further expansion. The company topped Yelp’s 2024 list of fastest-growing retail brands.