JetBlue drops some Reagan National service, ends BWI Marshall flights

Among the routes being eliminated are its flights between Reagan National Airport and JFK Airport in New York, and its flights from BWI Marshall Airport to Boston — its only flight at BWI Marshall.

JetBlue is cutting routes and it affects service at two D.C.-area airports.

“Exiting a market is a difficult decision and we were privileged to have served Baltimore. Due to underperformance and lack of customer demand we will exit our Boston-BWI route, therefore closing our Baltimore BlueCity,” JetBlue said in an email statement.

BlueCity is the airline’s name for what it calls focus cities.

JetBlue is eliminating a total of 14 routes, including flights from Boston, Newark, JFK, LaGuardia, Miami, Nashville and Denver.

News of the cuts comes days after a federal judge agreed to block JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

“We are doing this in order to make investments in other parts of our network and this decision has been in the works for nearly a month — long before we got the court’s decision on our acquisition of Spirit Airlines,” JetBlue said.

JetBlue’s final day of service at BWI Marshall is May 1. The airline said impacted customers will automatically be refunded to their original payment method.

JetBlue will still operate its remaining flights at Reagan National, averaging 10 daily roundtrips to Boston.

A U.S. District Court judge sided with the Justice Department on Jan. 16, blocking JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit, saying it would harm cost-conscious travelers. JetBlue and Spirit are considering other legal steps, including an appeal.

