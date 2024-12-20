Call Your Mother joins Crystal City’s Water Park

A Call Your Mother deli kiosk in Crystal City, Va.(Courtesy Call Your Mother)

Fast-growing D.C. bagel and deli shop Call Your Mother will join food vendors at Water Park in Crystal City with its newest location, this one an outdoor kiosk.

Water Park, a redeveloped public space by the Crystal City Metro, was created by JBG Smith as a year-round outdoor food destination, with nine food kiosks, a bar and two restaurants. It opened a little over a year ago.

Call You Mother replaces Cracked Eggery, which closed its Water Park kiosk this fall.

Call Your Mother opened its first brick and mortar store in D.C.’s Park View in 2018. It has expanded to nearly a dozen D.C. area locations, with another new one coming to Reston. The company has also expanded to Denver.

Husband and wife owners Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira also now produce and sell their own line of peanut butter called One Trick Pony. It comes in three versions and is made with peanuts sourced from South Africa.