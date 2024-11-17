Live Radio
Marriott to lay off hundreds in Bethesda

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

November 17, 2024, 6:40 PM

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International has reportedly told staffers its restructuring plans mean there will be hundreds of layoffs.

That includes hundreds of people in the D.C. area.

Maryland’s WARN (Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice went up on Nov. 14. According to the listing, 833 people are slated to lose their jobs in January 2025.

Marriott is a leading private sector employer in Montgomery County, where it’s been headquartered for more than 60 years.

Layoffs are not new for Marriott.

In 2020, it permanently laid off 673 of the roughly 4,000 workers at its Bethesda HQ.

Roughly two years later, it opened a new headquarters in Bethesda — the $600 million development was named the Maryland Economic Development Project of the Year by the Maryland Economic Development Association.

