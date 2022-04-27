New Marriott headquarters named Maryland Project of the Year

Marriott International’s new Bethesda, Maryland, headquarters and adjacent hotel has been named Maryland Economic Development Project of the Year.

Marriott International’s new Bethesda, Maryland, headquarters and adjacent hotel has been named Maryland Economic Development Project of the Year by the Maryland Economic Development Association.

One of the largest developments in Montgomery County in years, the combination headquarters and hotel at 7707 Woodmont Ave. in downtown Bethesda, is a $600 million project.

The 12-story, 245-room Marriott Bethesda Downtown hotel officially opened in March. Marriott’s headquarters employees will begin moving into the 22-story global headquarters this summer.

The hotel marked Marriott’s 8,000th hotel globally.

Bernstein Cos. and Boston Properties broke ground on the new Marriott campus in 2018. The headquarters will house over 3,500 Marriott employees relocating from the company’s current headquarters a few miles away on Fernwood Road. It is projected to generate $2.3 billion in business activity within its first year of opening.

“We are delighted with the recognition as Maryland’s Project of the Year. We believe our new headquarters is truly in the right place for our team of associates. We’ll be joining a vigorous and diverse community whose lively urban setting is exciting for all of us,” said Carolyn Handlon, executive vice president & global treasurer of Marriott International.

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation nominated Marriott for the award.

Marriott is the largest private sector employer in Montgomery County. It has been headquartered in Montgomery County for more than 60 years.