After series of delays, Barnes & Noble to open its Georgetown store

After a series of delays, Barnes & Noble said its new store in Georgetown will open next week, the day after election day.

The company said doors will open at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6 in the same three-story building it occupied from 1995 to 2011 at 3040 M Street in Northwest D.C.

A Nike store occupied the 30,000-square-foot space until it closed last year.

In a news release, Barnes and Noble said it has “preserved the industrial fabric of this spectacular building, creating a light, airy bookstore.”

James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, also claimed the new outlet “is the most ambitious of all the new bookstores we, or anyone else, has opened in over 15 years.”

“The return to this historic building is a dramatic example of the ongoing revival of brick-and-mortar bookstores,” Daunt said.

The store’s Instagram page includes a number of author book signings that will take place throughout the month of November.

B&N Georgetown has also posted several job listings ahead of the store’s opening. You can find more information about those job openings on the company’s website.

