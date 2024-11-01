Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » After series of delays,…

After series of delays, Barnes & Noble to open its Georgetown store

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 1, 2024, 12:18 PM

After a series of delays, Barnes & Noble said its new store in Georgetown will open next week, the day after election day.

The company said doors will open at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6 in the same three-story building it occupied from 1995 to 2011 at 3040 M Street in Northwest D.C.

A Nike store occupied the 30,000-square-foot space until it closed last year.

In a news release, Barnes and Noble said it has “preserved the industrial fabric of this spectacular building, creating a light, airy bookstore.”

James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, also claimed the new outlet “is the most ambitious of all the new bookstores we, or anyone else, has opened in over 15 years.”

“The return to this historic building is a dramatic example of the ongoing revival of brick-and-mortar bookstores,” Daunt said.

The store’s Instagram page includes a number of author book signings that will take place throughout the month of November.

B&N Georgetown has also posted several job listings ahead of the store’s opening. You can find more information about those job openings on the company’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up