Arlington’s Pupatella Neapolitan Pizza adds three more locations

Arlington, Virginia-based Neapolitan pizza chain Pupatella remains in expansion mode, with three new locations and negotiations for others, after recently securing funding for continued growth.

Pupatella’s most recent opening was in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in June, its 10th restaurant. Another will open in Columbia, Maryland, in November, and one is scheduled to open in Alexandria in the first quarter of 2025.

Pupatella was founded by natives of Naples, Italy, in 2007 as a food cart in Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood. It is an AVPN-certified Neapolitan pizzeria, meaning it is recognized by the Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana, an international organization that promotes the culinary art of making Neapolitan pizza.

Last year, Pupatella was recognized by the prestigious 50 Top Pizza, an international organization of inspectors that makes anonymous visits to pizzerias worldwide.

“We’re not just opening new locations; we’re growing a community of pizza lovers who trust us to deliver the same authentic flavors across every Pupatella restaurant,” Pupatella CEO Jim Biafore said. “This expansion is a testament to the incredible support from our guests and the dedication of our team.”

Pupatella imports most of its ingredients from Italy. Its pizzas are baked in wood-fired ovens in about 90 seconds. Pizzas are roughly $15 to $19. The menu also includes salads, paninis and pasta.

The company first received $7.5 million for expansion from restaurant industry veterans in 2001.

