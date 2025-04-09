Loudoun Credit Union returns to historic downtown Leesburg

Loudoun Credit Union will relocate its headquarters and only physical branch to historic downtown Leesburg, Virginia.

Loudoun Credit Union will relocate its headquarters and only physical branch to 6 W Market Street in Virginia’s historic downtown Leesburg, a homecoming for the nearly 50-year old credit union.

Loudoun CU has leased 5,800 square feet across three 1880s-era restored historic buildings and will open this fall.

The buildings were heavily damaged after a restaurant fire in 2021. The kitchen fire originated in the Yummy Pig BBQ restaurant before causing damages on the Wild Geese Pub, which was located on the second floor. Both eateries permanently closed after the fire.

The new W Market Street location for Loudoun CU is near its original office, which opened in 1978.

The credit union relocated from the downtown Leesburg office in 2010. Its current headquarters and branch is in a county-owned building by the Leesburg Executive Airport on Sycolin Road.

Loudoun Credit Union, with $1.8 billion in assets, was chartered in 1977, originally serving Loudoun County employees.

It merged with Loudoun HealthCare Federal Credit Union in 1994, and was granted a Community Charter in 2023, opening membership up to anyone who lives or works in the county.

The organization has close to 5,400 members and is expanding to business banking services.

