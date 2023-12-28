Live Radio
Home » Local News » Local DC-area pizza chain…

Local DC-area pizza chain recognized by Italian critics

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

December 28, 2023, 6:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Pupatella
Pupatella has been recognized by an Italian-based critics group as one of world’s most “excellent Pizzerias.” (Courtesy Chris Schwalm)
Courtesy Chris Schwalm
Pupatella
Its signature, simplistic Neapolitan-style pizza is made of light, flatter dough, tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. (Courtesy Chris Schwalm)
Courtesy Chris Schwalm
Pupatella
A variety of Pupatella’s Neapolitan-style pizzas. (Courtesy Chris Schwalm)
Courtesy Chris Schwalm
(1/3)
Pupatella
Pupatella
Pupatella
download audio
WTOP's Matt Kaufax reports on how a local pizza shop was recognized by an Italian-based critics group as one of world’s most “excellent Pizzerias.”

Pupatella, a pizza restaurant with multiple locations in the D.C. area, has been recognized by an Italian-based critics group as one of world’s most “excellent Pizzerias.”

“To me, it’s one of the healthiest pizzas you could get. And just made with love every day,” said Pupatella founder Enzo Algarme.

The list is done by 50 Top Pizza, an organization which is closely followed in Italy.

Pupatella is one of 75 artisan chains that was recognized as serving up the best of Italy in every bite because of its signature, simplistic Neapolitan-style pizza. The style is characterized by a light, flatter dough, tomatoes, mozzarella and basil.

“If you’re having our pizza, it’s the same way you would have a pizza enjoying something in Naples,” COO Jim Biafore told WTOP.

Biafore said Pupatella imports most of their ingredients from Italy to keep things authentic.

“It’s the folks who walk in our doors every day that we’re cooking pizzas for,” he told WTOP. “To be considered in the same category as these pizza experts in Italy, I think says a lot about the product that we use, and the team that puts it all together for us.”

“Our local neighborhood, you know, grandma that comes in every week, and says, ‘Hey, you know, that was one of the best pizzas I ever had,’ that, to me, is what really makes this job fun,” added Algarme.

Biafore said they’re thrilled to get this recognition as they prepare to open a new Chantilly, Virginia, location in the next week or two. Pupatella currently has eight locations open, seven of which are in Virginia and one in D.C.

“Chantilly is a great community,” he said. “We’re thrilled to be part of it. Can’t wait to get the doors open and welcome our new guests.”

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up