Local DC-area pizza chain recognized by Italian critics

Pupatella is one of 75 artisan chains that was recognized as serving up the best of Italy in every bite because of its signature, simplistic Neapolitan-style pizza.

WTOP's Matt Kaufax reports on how a local pizza shop was recognized by an Italian-based critics group as one of world’s most “excellent Pizzerias.”

Pupatella, a pizza restaurant with multiple locations in the D.C. area, has been recognized by an Italian-based critics group as one of world’s most “excellent Pizzerias.”

“To me, it’s one of the healthiest pizzas you could get. And just made with love every day,” said Pupatella founder Enzo Algarme.

The list is done by 50 Top Pizza, an organization which is closely followed in Italy.

“If you’re having our pizza, it’s the same way you would have a pizza enjoying something in Naples,” COO Jim Biafore told WTOP.

Biafore said Pupatella imports most of their ingredients from Italy to keep things authentic.

“It’s the folks who walk in our doors every day that we’re cooking pizzas for,” he told WTOP. “To be considered in the same category as these pizza experts in Italy, I think says a lot about the product that we use, and the team that puts it all together for us.”

“Our local neighborhood, you know, grandma that comes in every week, and says, ‘Hey, you know, that was one of the best pizzas I ever had,’ that, to me, is what really makes this job fun,” added Algarme.

Biafore said they’re thrilled to get this recognition as they prepare to open a new Chantilly, Virginia, location in the next week or two. Pupatella currently has eight locations open, seven of which are in Virginia and one in D.C.

“Chantilly is a great community,” he said. “We’re thrilled to be part of it. Can’t wait to get the doors open and welcome our new guests.”