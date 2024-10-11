11 DC-area billionaires on new Forbes 400 list (12 if you count Bezos)

The 2024 Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest individuals in the U.S. includes 11 D.C. area residents, though one no longer lives here and No. 2 on the list could technically count.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks No. 2, behind Tesla founder Elon Musk. Bezos has a personal net worth of $197 billion compared to Musk’s net worth of $244 billion. Bezos and his family moved from the Seattle area to Florida last year, but he is technically a part-time D.C. resident, owning two Kalorama mansions. He also owns the Washington Post.

Bezos aside, the highest ranked local is Jacqueline Mars, who lives in The Plains, Virginia. Forbes estimates her net worth at $47.6 billion, ranking her No. 19 on the Forbes 400 list. Her niece Pamela Mars, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, ranks No. 77, with an estimated net worth of $11.9 billion. Both women are related to Frank Mars, the founder of the candy company that has their name.

Steven Rales, co-founder of D.C.-based conglomerate Danaher Corp, ranks No. 105, with an estimated net worth of $9.6 billion. His official residence is California, though his part-time residence is D.C.

Annette Lerner and family, owners of the Washington Nationals and with a fortune made through Lerner Enterprises and commercial real estate, ranks No. 225 on the list, with a net worth of $5.8 billion.

Michell Rales, the younger brother of Steven Rales and co-founder of Danaher, is No. 256. The Potomac, Maryland resident has a net worth of $5.1 billion.

Daniel D’Aniello, Bill Conway and David Rubenstein, co-founders of D.C.-based investment group The Carlyle Group, are No. 319, No. 347, and No. 359 at $4.3 billion, $3.8 billion and $3.7 billion respectively. Rubinstein is the new principal owner of the Baltimore Orioles, acquiring the team in 2024 for $1.72 billion.

Michael Saylor, founder of Tysons-based MicroStrategy, ranks No. 338 on the list with an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion, with co-residency in both D.C. and Florida.

Dan Snyder, the previous owner of the Washington Commanders, made the list of locals on the Forbes 400, likely for the last time. He ranks No. 299 at $4.5 billion, though Snyder and his family moved to England shortly after the sale of the Commanders.

The threshold to make the Forbes 400 this year was higher. Making the cut required a minimum net worth of $3.3 billion, $400,000 more than the 2023 rankings.

The full 2024 Forbes 400 list is online.

