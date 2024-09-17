BWI Marshall’s busiest month ever

BWI Marshall Airport saw nearly 2.7 million passengers travel through the airport in July, its busiest month ever, and its second consecutive monthly record.

July’s passenger count at BWI Marshall was up 8.4% from July 2023, following the record set in June. May was the busiest May for the airport on record, as well.

In issuing a statement on the record, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore touted the airpot’s economic impact for the state, with total annual impact of $11.3 billion, supporting more than 107,000 jobs in the region.

There are roughly 300 daily nonstop departures from BWI Marshall to 90 domestic and international destinations. Southwest Airlines is the dominant carrier at the airport.

While most of its flights serve domestic destinations, international routes from BWI Marshall are growing. It has a record 1.4 million international passengers in 2023.

For al. of last year, BWI Marshall saw 26.3 million passengers, a 15% increase over 2022, and about 1 million passengers more than either Dulles International or Reagan National airports.

