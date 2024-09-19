Breeze Airways lands at Dulles with nonstops to smaller markets

Startup low-cost airline Breeze Airways will begin nonstop service from Dulles Airport in Loudoun County, Virginia, to four smaller destinations this fall.

Breeze will offer flights from Dulles to Provo, Utah; South Bend, Indiana; Vero Beach, Florida; and Ogdensburg in New York — which is in upstate New York on the Canadian border.

Those will be the only nonstops from Dulles to those smaller markets.

The Ogdensburg flights will be daily starting Sept 27. Provo flights will be three times a week starting Oct. 1. Flights to South Bend will be twice a week starting Nov. 8, and flights to Vero Beach will be twice a week starting Nov. 21.

Breeze is advertising inaugural fares on those routes as low as $30 each way.

“With these new flights, Dulles will reinforce its position as the airport with the most nonstop destinations of any airport in the region,” said Paul Bobson, vice president for airline business development with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Breeze, founded by David Neeleman who has been involved in the launch of five airlines including JetBlue, launched in 2021 with service to 16 U.S. destinations. It now flies nonstop routes, both year-round and seasonal, between 66 cities in 30 states. It operates a fleet of Embraer 190 and 195 commuter jets, as well as Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Breeze will be the 45th airline serving Dulles Airport.

