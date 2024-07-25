Southwest to launch red-eye flights at BWI Marshall

Southwest Airlines will launch its first ever overnight flights this winter, and three of the five initial routes will depart from BWI Marshall airport.

The first red-eye flights on the Southwest schedule start Feb. 14.

The routes include BWI Marshall to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix. Others are Las Vegas to Orlando and Los Angeles to Nashville.

Travelers can book those flights on Southwest’s website effective immediately. A red-eye from BWI Marshall to Las Vegas on Feb. 14 departs at 9:40 p.m., with published fares between $246 and $376 round trip. Southwest operates several other daily nonstops from BWI Marshall to Las Vegas, as well.

Southwest said it will phase in more red-eye flight routes as part of its multiyear transformation to a 24-hour operation.

Southwest Airlines also announced Thursday that, starting next year, it will end its long-standing tradition of open seating boarding and transition to assigned seating. Southwest will also convert some rows to extra-legroom seating that will cost more.

