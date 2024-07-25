DC’s Z-Burger makes USA Today Readers’ Choice List (and its got big expansion plans)

D.C.-based Z-Burger, which plans to double the number of its locations, finds itself in good company in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

A double-stacked Z-Burger with all the classic toppings. (Courtesy Z-Burger) A double-stacked Z-Burger with all the classic toppings. (Courtesy Z-Burger) D.C.-based Z-Burger, which plans to double the number of its locations, finds itself in good company with its No. 4 ranking by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards for best regional fast food restaurants.

Z-Burger outranked regional burger chain stalwarts, including In-N-Out Burger (No. 8) and Whataburger (No.9). It is the first year Z-Burger has made the USA Today list.

USA Today readers like Z-Burger’s hearty sandwiches, like its bacon cheeseburger and spicy chicken sandwich, and its hand-spun milkshakes with 75 different flavor choices.

“We go to great lengths to make amazing hamburgers, using a special blend of sirloin, chuck, rib eye and brisket, which can’t be beat, and obviously the public agrees,” said Z-Burger founder Peter Tabibian.

Z-Burger also made WTOP’s 2023 Top 10 list of Best Burgers.

The first Z-Burger opened in Northwest D.C.’s Tenleytown in 2008. It now has 12 locations in D.C., the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Another location opens soon in Towson, Maryland.

Tabibian has plans for as many as 25 new locations, including new restaurants opening soon in Centreville, Manassas, Reston Town Center, and Northeast D.C.’s Trinidad neighborhood.

Earlier this month, the Tenleytown Z-Burger location hosted its 15th-annual Independence Day Burger Eating Championship, and went through 5,000 burger patties on competition day.

Topping the Readers’ Choice list for best regional fast food restaurants are Skyline Chili in Ohio, North Carolina’s Biscuitville, and Seattle’s Dick’s Drive-In.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.