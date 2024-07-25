Chicken Salad Chick brings chicken salad (and a bit more) to Northern Virginia

Atlanta-based fast-casual restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick, whose menu is dominated by different takes on chicken salad, is opening a location in Falls Church.

The company has signed local franchise operator Devon Chamberlin for the Northern Virginia expansion. Chamberlin said she expects to bring Chicken Salad Chick to other parts of Northern Virginia, including Arlington, Vienna, McLean, Springfield and Reston. One will open in Fairfax next.

While Chicken Salad Chick is almost all about chicken salad, its menu also includes soups, salads and some other kinds of sandwiches.

The Falls Church location will be at 7505 Leesburg Pike in the Idylwood Plaza shopping center and will have outdoor dining. It will open Aug. 7, with some grand opening freebies. The restaurant is also partnering with local food banks.

The Chicken Salad Chick menu has a dozen different versions of chicken salad, including savory, spicy, fruity and nutty, and even a hickory-smoked BBQ version.

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008 by stay-at-home mom Stacy Brown, who began selling her chicken salads door-to-door, before evolving into a carryout restaurant. The chain now has more than 260 restaurants in 19 states, growing through franchising.

