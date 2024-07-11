BetMGM sports betting app goes live throughout DC next week

Sports gamblers in the District will have another option beginning next week when BetMGM rolls out its app citywide on July 15.

Currently, the BetMGM mobile app is only accessible in and around Nationals Park.

FanDuel is currently the only approved betting app in the District, which only recently came online. The D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming chose FanDuel in April to replace the city’s own faltering GambetDC.

BetMGM will kick off its citywide rollout outside its Nats Park sportsbook at 1500 Capitol Street in Southeast D.C. with go-go band performances starting at 7 a.m. and a media event later in the morning.

Sports betting in D.C. has been legal since 2020. Last month, the D.C. Council approved its FY2025 budget, which opens up the market to more operators in hopes of generating more revenue for the city. Sportsbooks and sports betting apps pay a city tax on their revenue, and winners are taxed on their winnings.

Sports betting apps also pay the District an annual licensing fee.

It is not clear if FanDuel will remain active in D.C. and compete with BetMGM and others. It currently also runs the sportsbook at Audi Field.

Earlier this year, BetMGM partnered with Bethesda-based Marriott International for a rewards program that lets gamblers earn Marriott Bonvoy points for hotel stays. That followed an earlier alliance between Marriott and MGM Resorts International that allows Bonvoy members to use their points for hotel bookings at MGM hotels and resorts.

BETMGM currently operates in 29 states, including Maryland.

