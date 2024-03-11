FanDuel takes will take over DC’s glitchy sports betting app GambetDC

D.C. sports betting app GambetDC, criticized for its technical glitches and poor odds, will be taken over by betting giant FanDuel in a partnership DC Lottery said will increase its revenue from sports betting.

“FanDuel’s industry-leading offering will ensure that the District maximizes tax revenue under its existing contracts this year, while delivering the best-in-class experience for 18+ residents,” said Frank Suarez, executive director of the Office of Lottery and Gaming.

FanDuel will serve as the wagering subcontractor for D.C. wagering system vendor Intralot. Intralot won the contract in D.C. in 2019.

The Office of Lottery and Gaming said it includes an initial $5 million fee for the city in the current fiscal year. It also includes $10 million in tax revenue for each year under the four-year contract. FanDuel also assumes D.C.’s annual sports betting operator expenses, including payment processing, marketing and retailer commissions.

FanDuel will also replace current wagering terminals at D.C. sportsbook retail locations with its own betting kiosks on a phased-in basis.

App and in-person wagering will be available to both D.C. residents and visitors.

FanDuel runs the sportsbooks at Audi Field in D.C. and at Sports & Social in Bethesda.