Marriott members can now earn points for hotel stays by sports gambling

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International has partnered with BetMGM for a rewards collaboration that will let gamblers earn Marriott Bonvoy points for hotel stays, and one lucky member will get the chance to golf with NBA free-agent Blake Griffin.

Marriott’s Bonvoy membership rewards program is one of the biggest in the hospitality industry, reaching 200 million members this year.

Gamblers can link their Bonvoy and BetMGM accounts. BetMGM rewards points earned when they wager using the app or MGM’s online casino can be exchanged for Bonvoy points, up to 100,000 points a year.

As part of the launch, one member who signs up will win a trip to Los Angeles with three friends for an experience curated by Griffin. Called the Ultimate LA Getaway, the trip includes a one-on-one golf experience with Griffin.

The weekend includes round-trip airfare, a three-night stay at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, meals at Griffin’s favorite restaurants and box seats to a comedy show.

The new partnership follows an alliance between Marriott and MGM Resorts International that includes using Bonvoy points for reservations at MGM hotels and resorts, including MGM National Harbor.

“We are excited to welcome BetMGM members with more global access to more than 30 hotel brands, 10,000 locations and a growing portfolio of exclusive and curated member experiences including sports, music, art and culinary events around the world,” said Peggy Rode, executive Vice President and chief customer officer at Marriott International.

BetMGM operates in 29 states, including Maryland. It operates the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park in D.C.

