The ‘Mother of All Yard Sales’ is Saturday in Adams Morgan

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 14, 2024, 2:07 AM

Shoppers at the "Mother of All Yard Sales" held in 2022.(Courtesy Josh Gibson)

The “Mother of All Yard Sales,” which is now a 37-year tradition in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood and is the largest community yard sale in the city, starts Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

This year, more than 60 people at more than 40 addresses will be selling items. All of the yard sales are within walking distance of each other in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

What doesn’t sell at the end of the day may end up as charity donations. Organizers provide a truck that offers to pick up and donate unsold items.

The yard sales will run until at least 1 p.m. with many running later into the afternoon.

The Adams Morgan community yard sale has been an annual event since 1987.

A map of locations for this year’s community yard sale is below. (Click to view the map)

CLICK FOR INTERACTIVE MAP: Locations participating in the “Mother of All Yard Sales” in Adams Morgan on June 15, 2024. (Courtesy Josh Gibson)

