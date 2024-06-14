The ‘Mother of All Yard Sales’ is Saturday in Adams Morgan

The "Mother of All Yard Sales," a 37-year tradition in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood and the largest community yard sale in the city, happens Saturday morning.

This year, more than 60 people at more than 40 addresses will be selling items. All of the yard sales are within walking distance of each other in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

What doesn’t sell at the end of the day may end up as charity donations. Organizers provide a truck that offers to pick up and donate unsold items.

The yard sales will run until at least 1 p.m. with many running later into the afternoon.

The Adams Morgan community yard sale has been an annual event since 1987.

A map of locations for this year’s community yard sale is below. (Click to view the map)

