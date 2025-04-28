Take the family to the country for a day: Loudoun Farm Tour is coming up

The spring Loudoun Farm Tour is May 17 and 18, with 36 Virginia farms participating this year.

Loudoun Economic Development sponsors the farm tours twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall — to showcase Loudoun’s diverse agricultural community. The self-guided tour is free, and visitors can go to as many of the participating farms as they want.

A map of farms is available online. Printed maps are available at community centers and libraries throughout the county.

The number of active farms in Loudoun County has grown to more than 1,300, and the agricultural value produced annually now tops $50 million.

Farmers participating in the tour go out of their way to welcome visitors.

“You see real working farms,” said Buddy Rizer, executive director of Loudoun Economic Development. “You see the animals. You get to do hands-on experiences, like walking tours and tastings and craft demos. It is really a different way of life. People, especially those who aren’t familiar with farming, get to experience something completely new and different.”

What Loudoun County farms produce is surprisingly diverse. The county is best-known for its dozens of vineyards and wineries, but that just scratches the surface.

“But also specialty crops, like mushrooms and garlic and tea, citrus and grains, eggs and meats,” Rizer said. “Really, anything that you can think that would fit in this climate, and some things you wouldn’t typically think of in this climate.”

There are also farms that produce lavender, cheese and dairy, cannabis, orchards and berry farms, and yarn. Some farms raise alpaca, llama, goats, donkeys and cows. Some are petting-friendly, all Instagram worthy.

Many farms on the tour also sell what they produce on-site, including produce, cheese, chicken, pork, lamb and beef. Many Loudoun farms also sell year-round through the Loudoun Farms Marketplace.

Most farms on the tour are north and west of Leesburg, Route 7 bisects the farm locations on the tour. The Loudoun Farm Tour’s website also lists a number of breweries and distilleries, wineries, roadside stands and farmers markets within the farm tour area.

