Sixty Vines brings its global wines on tap to Foggy Bottom

Sixty Vines serves wines from producers around the world.(Courtesy Sixty Vines) Sixty Vines serves wines from producers around the world.(Courtesy Sixty Vines) Dallas-based vineyard-focused Sixty Vines opens its first D.C. location Tuesday, on Washington Circle in Foggy Bottom, in a space formerly occupied by District Commons and Burger Tap & Shake, both of which closed during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixty Vines opened its first D.C. area restaurant last fall at Reston Town Center, replacing the former Clyde’s Reston location, which closed in 2022.

Sixty Vines serves wines from producers around the world, with 60 wine taps, mostly for legged wines. The restaurant chain calls it the closest “from the barrel” tasting experience outside of a winery, and the most sustainable way to serve so many wines at any given time.

Each keg holds the equivalent 26 bottles of wine, and kegs are reused as many as 1,500 times over their refillable lifetime.

Wines are served by the half glass, glass, flights or bottle.

Sixty Vines’ menus are designed to be paired with wines, such as charcuterie boards, salads, wood-fired pizza like fig and prosciutto, pasta and seafood.

The 11,440-square-foot Foggy Bottom location has an open layout with communal tables, both indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar and a greenhouse space for private events.

The Foggy Bottom location is open for dinner, lunch and weekend brunch.

