United Airlines adds nonstops from DC to Palm Springs

D.C. will soon be one of few East Coast cities with nonstop flights to sunny Palm Springs, California.

United Airlines will operate daily flights from Dulles Airport to Palm Springs International Airport starting Dec. 19 with seasonal service operating through April 30.

The Dulles flights will depart at 9 a.m. and arrive in Palm Springs at 11:40 a.m. PST. The Palm Springs flight will depart at 1 p.m. PST and arrive at Dulles at 8:45 p.m.

With the only other East Coast nonstops to Palm Springs out of Atlanta, Georgia, and New York’s JFK airport, nonstop service to Dulles is as good for Washington travelers as it is for Palm Springs travelers. The flights connect Palm Springs to the Dulles hub and more than 260 flights to more than 100 domestic and international destinations.

Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said it will “create unparalleled access to Palm Springs from the East Coast and Europe through United’s fastest growing hubs.”

At Palm Springs International Airport, it will boost United service to 14 cities. Palm Springs currently has nonstop service to 30 cities in season.

