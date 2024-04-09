Rammy finalists announced: Here are the DC-area restaurants and chefs in the running

Foodies have narrowed down this year's list for the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington's RAMMY Awards in a total of 20 categories covering restaurants, chefs and food and beverage programs.

Foodies have narrowed down this year’s list for the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s RAMMY Awards in a total of 20 categories covering restaurants, chefs and food and beverage programs.

Finalists were chosen by the voting public and an anonymous panel of volunteer judges, including food and dining journalists, educators and food service industry professionals.

Among this year’s RAMMY finalists:

New Restaurant of the Year:

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year:

Chef of the Year:

A full list of 2024 RAMMY finalists can be found on The Rammys website.

The voting public will decide the winners in five of the categories, including best bar, best brunch, favorite fast bites, favorite gathering place and hottest sandwich shop. Votes are being accepted online through May 31.

This year’s winners will be announced at the 42nd Annual RAMMYS Awards Gala at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C. on July 21.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.