Silver Spring food hall Solaire Social opens in May

The food hall is operated by Hospitality HQ, a food industry consulting company founded by Akhtar Nawab, chef partner at Michelin-rated Asian restaurant Bar Chinois in D.C.’s Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood. Nawab has a long resume in the restaurant industry, including stints at New York’s Gramercy Tavern, a James Beard Foundation Best New Restaurant award at New York restaurant Craft, and a Michelin Bib Gourmand rating at his Mexican restaurant Alta Calidad in Brooklyn.

Nawab is also a cookbook author and regular on cable TV cooking shows, including a judge on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Hospitality HQ operates several other food halls across the country, including Le Fantome in Riverdale Park, Maryland.

Solaire Social is on the ground floor of the recently completed residential building Solaire, at 8200 Dixon Avenue, just off Georgia Avenue and Silver Spring Avenue.

The Solaire Social food hall has a 40-seat bar and eight food vendors Hospitality HQ says were personally chosen by Akhtar. They are:

Solar 8200 Dixon was developed by Washington Property Company. It is in Silver Spring’s Ripley District, a former industrial area that has been redeveloped as a housing and entertainment district.

