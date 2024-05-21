Southwest wants nonstop service from Reagan National to Las Vegas

Southwest Airlines will officially apply to the U.S. Department of Transportation for nonstop flights from Reagan National Airport to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

If approved, Southwest would operate the nonstops to Las Vegas seven days a week using Boeing 737 aircraft.

American Airlines currently operates daily nonstops from Reagan National to Las Vegas once a day. United Airlines operates twice-daily nonstops from Dulles International Airport to Las Vegas.

Southwest Airlines said it believes its addition to the D.C.-to-Las Vegas market will lower fares.

Last week, Alaska Airlines said it would apply for nonstop services between Reagan National and San Diego. American Airlines may apply for nonstops between Reagan National and San Antonio.

The Transportation Department could approve up to five new nonstop routes from Reagan National by July.

