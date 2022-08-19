Riverdale Park food hall Le Fantome opens Aug. 22

The D.C. region's newest food hall, Le Fantome, opens at The Station at Riverdale Park, in Riverdale Park, Maryland.

The D.C. region’s newest food hall opens Aug. 22 at The Station at Riverdale Park, in Riverdale Park, Maryland, with three vendors and seven “ghost kitchens” on site.

Named Le Fantome (French for “ghost”), the food hall takes up 8,500 square feet at the Station at Riverdale Park, which opened as a mixed-use development with Prince George’s County’s first Whole Foods Market in 2017.

Developer Calvin Cafritz Enterprises recruited Hospitality HQ to operate the food hall, which includes a bar and indoor/outdoor seating. It seats 83 indoors and another 24 on the patio.

The vendors include Korean restaurant Mokbar, hot chicken restaurant Sonny & Sons and sushi counter Horu Sushi.

Seven other food vendors will operate as ghost kitchens, with separate kitchens in a shared space not visible from the food hall. Those kitchens, operating separately from the food hall, open Aug. 29, and will take orders for delivery, pickup or on-site dining.

One ghost kitchen will be available as a community kitchen for up-and-coming chefs or small business owners, who will rotate frequently.

Le Fantome will be open seven days a week, starting at 7 a.m. It joins Denizens Brewing’s taproom, as well as Burtons Grill, the Habit Burger Grill, MOD Pizza, Jersey Mike’s and District Taco.