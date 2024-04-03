DC chefs and restaurants well-represented among 2024 James Beard finalists

The James Beard Foundation named its finalists for its 2024 national awards — and many chefs and restaurants from the D.C. area made the list.

Regarded as the “Oscars” of the food world, the prestigious James Beard awards are so close for some D.C. chefs and restaurants, that they can almost taste them.

The James Beard Foundation announced finalists for its 2024 National James Beard Awards at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in D.C. Wednesday morning, with no shortage of talented local finalists in the running.

The local finalists are:

Outstanding Chef: Michael Rafidi, Albi

Emerging Chef: Masako Morishita, Perry’s

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit

Outstanding wine and other beverage program: Tail Up Goat

Outstanding Restaurateur: Hollis Wells Silverman, Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells)

Best Chef Mid-Atlantic:

Tony Conte, Interno Pizzerias Napoletana (Darnestown, Maryland)

Harley Peet, Bas Rouge (Easton, Maryland)

Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit (D.C.)

Ahead of the restaurant and chef awards, the James Beard Foundation also announced its Humanitarian of the Year Award given to The Lee Initiative, a D.C.-based nonprofit founded by chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek to create programs to advance women and minority groups and explore sustainable restaurant policies. The Lee Initiative has raised more than $5 million in aid and investments for small farms, Black-owned food businesses, COVID-19 support and more.

The 2024 James Beard restaurant and chef winners will be announced at its gala in Chicago, June 10 at the Lyric Opera House.

The full list of nominees and more information about the gala can be found at the James Beard Foundation website.

