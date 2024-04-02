Adams Morgan’s former Mintwood Place reopens as Namak

The former Mintwood Place, a longtime restaurant in D.C.'s Adams Morgan that closed two years ago, has reopened as Namak, an Eastern Mediterranean restaurant.

Saied Azali, owner of the former Mintwood Place, and business partner John Cidre have brought on chef Tolgahan Gulyiyen for a menu of spreads, soups and salads, mezze, kebabs and entrees, with spices sourced from Turkey and surrounding areas. Gulyiyen, a native of Turkey, formerly of Zaytinya in D.C. and Nostos in Vienna, Virginia.

The former Mintwood Place space, on 1813 Columbia Road in Northwest D.C., has been redesigned with blue-and-white Mediterranean tiles and nautical accents. Inside, it seats 90 people with a large bar. The outdoor patio fronting Columbia Road remains.

Azali, Cidre and Tolgahan said Namak is inspired by their travels across the Eastern Mediterranean.

Azali and Cidre are D.C. restaurant veterans. Azali owns Perry’s next door, the multilevel restaurant with rooftop bar going on 40 years, known for its Sunday drag brunches. Cidre is co-owner of Unconventional Diner in Shaw.

“Namak embodies the flavors I hold dear. It is the Farsi word for salt, but for Iranians like me, it connotes hospitality and generosity and I hope it becomes a cherished destinations for our community,” said Azali.

Namak is open Tuesdays through Saturdays for dinner. Lunch and weekend brunch will be added later this year.