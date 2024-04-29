What’s a ‘dry promotion?’ And should you take it?

With employee retention a stubborn problem for companies and budgets tight, many employers are turning to a cost-free way to keep younger employers.

With employee retention a stubborn problem for companies and budgets tight, many employers are turning to a cost-free way to keep younger employees. It is called the dry promotion.

“To put it plainly, a dry promotion is a bigger, better title with more responsibility and without a pay increase,” said Joe Gonzales, regional director at staffing firm Robert Half in the Washington-Baltimore region.

Younger employees are most likely to be offered promotions without raises, though older employees are more likely to accept.

A recent Robert Half survey found that 33% of Gen Z workers were offered a dry promotion in the last 12 months. That compares to 18% of millennials, 7% of Gen X workers and just 3% of baby boomers. But 83% of boomers who were offered a promotion without a raise accepted it, compared to just 76% of Gen Z workers.

There are reasons for workers, particularly younger ones, to take an employer up on a promotion with no pay increase, even if it means more responsibility and work. It may mean more clout with coworkers or look good on the employee’s resume. Before taking a dry promotion, Gonzales says make sure you know what those extra responsibilities will be, and leave the door open for a raise down the road. “First and foremost, I recommend getting the details. Discuss the role’s responsibilities and expectations with your boss. If you move forward, request a follow-up as an opportunity ask for a compensation review within a three or six month window,” he said. Even if more money is not on the table, an offer of a dry promotion is an opportunity to see what else the company has to offer. “You may be able to negotiate other things, like a more flexible schedule, extra vacation time or a bigger bonus,” Gonzales said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.