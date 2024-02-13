Hyattsville gets a Lidl

Discount grocer Lidl continues to add to its growing list of D.C.-area stores, opening its newest location Tuesday at 3104 Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The new store is at 3104 Queens Chapel Road in the Shops at Queens Chillum. It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and employs some 40 workers.

Lidl makes donations to local organizations near their stores. For the Hyattsville store, it will make a donation to the Capital Area Food Bank. Through this weekend, Lidl will donate $1 to the nonprofit for each shopper who signs up for the myLidl app and sets the Hyattsville store as their store.

Lidl now has 26 stores in the D.C. area, including its first two in the District. Last year, it opened stores in Columbia Heights at the DC USA shopping center. In 2022, it opened a store at Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C.’s Ward 7.

Lidl plans to open another store in the District at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW, which is just a block from the new Wegmans at the City Ridge mixed-use redevelopment.

The German grocer opened its North American Headquarters in Crystal City in 2015 to oversee its expansion throughout the East Coast. It has since expanded to more than 170 stores in nine East Coast states and the District.

Lidl has 12,000 stores globally in 32 countries, and more than 360,000 employees.

