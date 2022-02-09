OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | American curler's lit shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Lidl comes to Columbia Heights, its 2nd planned DC store

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 9, 2022, 11:47 AM

Discount grocer Lidl will open a store at D.C.’s big DC USA shopping complex in Columbia Heights, its first store in Northwest D.C.

It will be Lidl’s second store in the District. One on Good Hope Road Southeast will be part of the redeveloped Skyland Town Center in Ward 7. That location is expected to open by the end of 2022.

The Columbia Heights store, at 3100 14th St. NW, will be on the ground floor with an entrance by the primary entrance to DC USA, the largest retail development in D.C., and will join big-box retailers Target, DSW and Marshalls. It will also be just one block from an existing Giant Food store in Columbia Heights.

The announcement of the DC USA Lidl store was made by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The city first began courting Lidl for a store in the District in 2014.

Lidl’s Skyland location will be the first new supermarket east of the Anacostia River in more than a decade.

Lidl, which opened its newest D.C. area store this week in Montgomery Village, Maryland, now has more than 20 stores throughout the D.C. region. Its North American headquarters is based in Crystal City, Virginia.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

