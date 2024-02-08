Dog Haus opens new Dupont Circle bar and restaurant location

California-based Dog Haus adds a fourth D.C. area location, with its newest beer garden at the corner of 18th and M Streets NW, near Dupont Circle.

California-based Dog Haus adds a fifth D.C. area location, with its newest beer garden at the corner of 18th and M Streets NW, near Dupont Circle.

The 3,200-square-foot space at 1837 M Street, NW, has both indoor and outdoor seating. The franchise operator of the Dupont location has others in Bethesda, Kentlands and Silver Spring. All four locations will be running specials for the Dupont Circle’s official grand opening on Feb. 19.

A fifth Dog Haus location in College Park is operated by a different franchisee.

Dog Haus opened its first restaurant in Pasadena, California, in 2010, and began franchising in 2013. It has grown to almost 100 locations across the country.

Built around a hot dog menu — thus its name — Dog Haus serves all beef hot dogs, homemade sausages, Black Angus burgers and fried chicken sandwiches. The bars showcase craft beers and housemade cocktails.

The menu includes inventive house special hot dogs with fun names, like Chilly The Kid and Reservoir Hog. The Dupont menu also includes corn dogs, wings and chicken strips, plus plant-based versions of sausage, burgers and chicken.

The new Dupont Circle Dog Haus shares its building with Spanish tapas restaurant Boqueria Dupont.