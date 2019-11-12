Dog Haus brings gourmet hot dogs to Gaithersburg

California-based gourmet hot dog and craft beer chain Dog Haüs Biergarten will open an outpost at Kentlands Market Square, in Gaithersburg, this winter.

California-based gourmet hot dog and craft beer chain Dog Haus Biergarten, which calls its restaurants “the absolute würst,” will open an outpost at Kentlands Market Square, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, this winter.

Dog Haus has another location, in Bethesda, Maryland, that opened in 2018. Bethesda franchise owners Adila and Faizan Khan also own the new Gaithersburg location.

The Kentlands Market Square Dog Haüs will open at 644 Center Point Way. The 2,700-square-foot restaurant will have a full bar with 24 beers and four wines on tap, with an emphasis on local craft beers. It will also have a dog-friendly patio.

Besides hot dogs with lots of toppings and combinations, the menu includes sausages, burgers, a fried chicken sandwich, corn dogs, sides and shakes. It also has plant-based options from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

All are served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Dog Haus Biergarten opened its first location in Pasadena, California, in 2010. There are more than 30 locations, with 10 others opening.

In addition to Bethesda and the soon-to-open Gaithersburg location, there is a Dog Haus outpost at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia.

