Workers at José Andrés’ The Bazaar vote to unionize

The union announcement did not say how many employees would be included, but the restaurant has a large staff. The union said it would include a range of jobs, including hosts, food runners, cooks, waiters, bartenders and more.
Bloomberg reports it would cover about 140 employees. The union says a “supermajority” of employees supported the move. It seeks management to voluntarily recognize their union.
Andrés, a well-known supporter of human rights, is a Spanish immigrant. His Think Food Group operates more than 30 restaurants.
The Bazaar opened last year in the Old Post Office Pavilion, in a Waldorf Astoria that replaced the former Trump International Hotel. The Trump Organization bought the original lease for the building from the federal government.
Andrés famously backed out of a lease to operate a restaurant there in 2015, leading to a legal battle with the organization, because of then-candidate Donald Trump’s remarks about immigrants. The lawsuit was settled in 2017, though terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.
Andrés founded the D.C.-based nonprofit World Central Kitchen and co-chair’s the White House Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.
