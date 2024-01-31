Workers at José Andrés’ The Bazaar vote to unionize

Workers at José Andrés' flashy D.C. restaurant The Bazaar have announced their intention to form a union with Unite Here Local 25.

The Bazaar opened last year in the Old Post Office Pavilion. (Courtesy Think Food Group) The Bazaar opened last year in the Old Post Office Pavilion. (Courtesy Think Food Group) Workers at José Andrés’ flashy D.C. restaurant The Bazaar have announced their intention to form a union with Unite Here Local 25.

The union announcement did not say how many employees would be included, but the restaurant has a large staff. The union said it would include a range of jobs, including hosts, food runners, cooks, waiters, bartenders and more.

Bloomberg reports it would cover about 140 employees. The union says a “supermajority” of employees supported the move. It seeks management to voluntarily recognize their union.

Andrés, a well-known supporter of human rights, is a Spanish immigrant. His Think Food Group operates more than 30 restaurants.

The Bazaar opened last year in the Old Post Office Pavilion, in a Waldorf Astoria that replaced the former Trump International Hotel. The Trump Organization bought the original lease for the building from the federal government.

Andrés famously backed out of a lease to operate a restaurant there in 2015, leading to a legal battle with the organization, because of then-candidate Donald Trump’s remarks about immigrants. The lawsuit was settled in 2017, though terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

Andrés founded the D.C.-based nonprofit World Central Kitchen and co-chair’s the White House Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.