Workers at José Andrés’ The Bazaar vote to unionize

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 31, 2024, 11:00 AM

The Bazaar opened last year in the Old Post Office Pavilion. (Courtesy Think Food Group)
Workers at José Andrés’ flashy D.C. restaurant The Bazaar have announced their intention to form a union with Unite Here Local 25.

The union announcement did not say how many employees would be included, but the restaurant has a large staff. The union said it would include a range of jobs, including hosts, food runners, cooks, waiters, bartenders and more.

Bloomberg reports it would cover about 140 employees. The union says a “supermajority” of employees supported the move. It seeks management to voluntarily recognize their union.

Andrés, a well-known supporter of human rights, is a Spanish immigrant. His Think Food Group operates more than 30 restaurants.

The Bazaar opened last year in the Old Post Office Pavilion, in a Waldorf Astoria that replaced the former Trump International Hotel. The Trump Organization bought the original lease for the building from the federal government.

Andrés famously backed out of a lease to operate a restaurant there in 2015, leading to a legal battle with the organization, because of then-candidate Donald Trump’s remarks about immigrants. The lawsuit was settled in 2017, though terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

Andrés founded the D.C.-based nonprofit World Central Kitchen and co-chair’s the White House Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

