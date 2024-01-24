New Bethesda Giant Food location has a Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe

On Friday, Giant will open the store at 5320 Zenith Overlook, replacing its old location at 5400 Westbard Avenue.

The Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe in the Giant Food location in Bethesda. (Courtesy Giant Food) The Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe in the Giant Food location in Bethesda. (Courtesy Giant Food) Landover-based Giant Food is expanding its partnership with a popular local pizza chain, adding another Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe inside its newest grocery store in Bethesda.

On Friday, Giant will open the store at 5320 Zenith Overlook, replacing its old location at 5400 Westbard Avenue. Employees from the closing grocery store were able to transfer to the new one. The Westbard Ave. store closes the night before the Zenith Overlook store opens.

This is the 13th Giant Food store with a Ledo Pizza counter. It sells both fresh-baked pizzas and “take-and-bake” boxed pizzas for home ovens. The pizzas are, of course, Ledo’s signature square shape. They come in 8-inch and 14-inch versions.

Giant stores have carried jarred versions of Ledo’s pizza and pasta sauce, vodka sauce and buffalo wing sauce for several years.

The first Ledo Pizza opened in Adelphi, Maryland, in the 1950s. There are about 30 Ledo locations now.

Last year, Giant also partnered with Ben’s Chili Bowl to carry its products at its stores, including original and spicy half smokes, chili, turkey chili and Ben’s secret chili sauce.

The new Bethesda Giant has a pharmacy, full-service meat and seafood departments, gourmet cheese section, prepared foods, freshly made sushi and a Starbucks.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.