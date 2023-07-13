Take and bake, or just take: Ledo Pizza sets up shop inside a Giant store

A Giant Food grocery store in Crofton, Maryland, has a new Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe, selling both fresh-baked pizzas and “take-and-bake” boxed pizzas for home ovens.

The pies are Ledo’s signature square shape and come in 8-inch and 14-inch versions.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Ledo Pizza, a beloved Maryland family pizza tradition, as we introduce the Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe at our Crofton location,” Giant Food said in an emailed statement.

Giant declined to comment on whether there are plans to partner with Ledo for shops in any of its other stores.

This is not Giant and Ledo’s first partnership. Giant Food stores have carried jarred versions of Ledo’s pizza and pasta sauce, creamy vodka sauce and buffalo wing sauce for several years.

The first Ledo Pizza opened in Adelphi, Maryland, in 1955. It now has 30 locations in Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District.