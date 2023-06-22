Hungry for Ben’s Chili Bowl? You can now head to your neighborhood Giant Food store

Giant Food grocery stores will carry Ben’s Chili Bowl products starting June 23. (Courtesy Giant Food)

Giant Food grocery stores will begin carrying Ben’s Chili Bowl products starting Friday, June 23.

The distribution deal includes Giant Food stores throughout D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Giant Food will sell Ben’s Chili Bowl Original and Spicy Half Smokes, Chili Con Carne, Turkey Chili and Ben’s secret Chili Sauce in prepared food sections and hot bars at its grocery stores.

Financial terms of deal with the grocer and the 65-year-old beloved D.C. institution weren’t disclosed.

“Ben’s Chili Bowl has remained a respected business within our community since 1958 and the opportunity to partner with the brand and expand the Ali family’s legacy was a no-brainer,” said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food, in a news release.

“We never expected to sell our products at the retail level,” Virginia Ali said in a news release.

Ben’s Chili Bowl was founded by Virginia and Ben Ali in 1958, with the first restaurant on U Street in Northwest. It now has three locations in D.C., plus outposts at Reagan National Airport and Nationals Park.

“Giant food has been my favorite grocery store since 1964,” Ali told WTOP. “When I moved in the area, where I still live, they had the same values we do at the Chili Bowl —they were friendly. And I remember going in there so many times and getting to know the people in the meat department and in the produce department, all of that.”

Ali also mentioned Giant and Ben’s sharing the same dedication to serving the community. “I only wish Ben was still here with us because he would be so proud,” Ali said.

Ben Ali passed away in October 2009 at age 82.

Ben’s Chili Bowl half smokes are also sold packaged at D.C.-area Costco stores.