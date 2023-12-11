The Heights food hall opens in Chevy Chase Monday

The Heights food hall, with a mix of culinary choice at food stalls operated by seasoned chefs and aspiring entrepreneurs, is expected to open Monday.

The long-delayed The Heights food hall, with a healthy mix of culinary choices, opens at 5 p.m. Monday, with food stalls operated by seasoned chefs and aspiring entrepreneurs. Common Plate Hospitality calls it a culinary incubator.

The Heights, a 10,500-square-foot food hall with a variety of food styles, occupies space that was formerly a PF Chang’s restaurant, which closed in 2020.

Foodies will recognize a couple of star chef names.

Mediterranean restaurant Yasmine is from Michelin Star chef Chris Morgan, of D.C.’s Maydan. Sushi stall Doki Doki is from James Beard-nominated chef Kevin Tien, who next month will reopen his popular Moon Rabbit restaurant at a new location in D.C.’s Penn Quarter.

Other choices at The Heights:

Saoco, serving Cuban-inspired food.

Sky Lanterns, serving Thai street food

Supreme Barbeque and AunTea Boba, serving Texas-style barbecue and bubble tea

Urbano, serving Tex-Mex food

DC Dosa, serving Indian street food

Turncoat, a speakeasy with a concealed entrance (opening in early 2024)

Common Plate Hospitality awarded two stalls to the up-and-coming concepts Saoco and Sky Lanterns.

“We are dedicated to supporting the local community and helping entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality. We firmly believe that The Heights Food Hall will provide the perfect stage for chefs and entrepreneurs to showcase their culinary talent and potentially grow their businesses,” said Common Plate Hospitality founder chef Chad Sparrow.

The Heights food hall, at The Shops at Wisconsin Place at 5310 Western Avenue, across from the Friendship Heights Metro stop, can be accessed by entrances on Wisconsin Avenue and on Willard Avenue. The rolling glass doors open to a large outdoor patio.

The opening of The Heights was delayed from its most-recent opening date of April due to what Sparrow called issues with inspections and plans that had to be revised.

The Heights food hall is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.