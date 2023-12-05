New Seven Reasons restaurant opens in CityCenterDC (some diners will wear blindfolds)

Acclaimed D.C. restaurant Seven Reasons has made its move from its original 14th Street location to larger spot in CityCenterDC.

Acclaimed D.C. restaurant Seven Reasons has made its move from its original 14th Street location to larger spot in CityCenterDC. (Courtesy Seven Reasons Group) Acclaimed D.C. restaurant Seven Reasons has made its move from its original 14th Street location to larger spot in CityCenterDC. (Courtesy Seven Reasons Group) Acclaimed D.C. restaurant Seven Reasons has made its move from its original 14th Street location to larger spot in CityCenterDC, and its chef has some surprises in store.

Seven Reasons Group‘s other restaurants include Imperfecto, which earned a Michelin Star last year, The Saga, which is included in the D.C. Michelin Guide, and chef Enrique Limardo’s most recent restaurant, Surreal, which opened in middle of a redeveloped park in Crystal City last month.

At the new Seven Reasons, Limardo and chef Jose Ignacio “Nacho” Useche created a menu that brings popular Latin American dishes from the former location, including its purple sweet potato and foam coconut leche de tigre ceviche, as well as new dishes such as West Coast Kusshi oysters with Latin mignonette, and a lemon custard dessert called the “Melting Cloud.”

Check out the menu.

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant on 931 H Street in Northwest is almost double the size of the original 14th street location. It seats 130 people and also includes two private dining rooms, where adventurous diners can go to the next level. The most notable addition is Seven Reasons waitlist-only tasting dinner, called “Surprise,” which takes inspiration from escape rooms. Diners might eat dishes blindfolded, or have to solve a puzzle before unlocking their utensils.

Seven Reasons intends to create foodie buzz with the tasting dinners, saying reservations will be released on unannounced dates about a week in advance, and will be limited to the first 14 guests that make a reservation.

The new Seven Reason’s décor, by DesignCase’s Michelle Bove, is “inspired by the Amazon with subtle homage to the beloved 14th Street location.” There is a massive handmade stone artwork that engulfs the elevator an DJ booth, taking inspiration from the two-million-year-old Tepui Mountains in Venezuela.

The restaurant will regularly have both DJs and live music.

Seven Reasons Group now operates six restaurants in the D.C. area, and is planning a seventh and final D.C. restaurant, called The End. Limardo is the only Venezuelan chef to earn a Michelin Star.