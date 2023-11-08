Sixty Vines brings dozens of wines, other drinks on tap to Reston and DC

Dallas-based vineyard-focused restaurant Sixty Vines is opening a restaurant at Reston Town Center in December, its first in Virginia and ninth nationwide.

It is one of two locations Sixty Vines will open in the D.C. area. It is opening another in the District in December, on Washington Circle in Foggy Bottom, in a space formerly occupied by District Commons and Burger Tap & Shake, both of which closed two years ago.

The Reston Town Center location is replacing the former Clyde’s Reston restaurant, which closed last year.

The name Sixty Vines is a nod to the restaurant’s 60 taps, mostly for kegged wines, but also other drinks such as cold-brew coffee, kombucha and cocktails. Wine is served by the flight, half glass, glass or bottle, so diners have options to taste several wines, selected from wine country regions around the world.

Each keg holds the equivalent of 26 bottles. Kegs are reused as many as 1,500 times over their refillable lifetime.

The 13,000-square-foot Reston Town Center location will have outdoor seating and private event rooms

The menus are designed to pair with the wines, and include charcuterie boards, salads, wood-fired pizzas such as fig and prosciutto, pasta, and seafood.

The Reston Town Center location is at 11905 Market Street. The restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. No firm opening date has been set for the Foggy Bottom location.