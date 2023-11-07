Cousins Maine Lobster brings its first food truck to DC

Cousins Maine Lobster, which signed its first franchise operators in Virginia and Maryland this year, will bring one of its lobster roll food trucks to D.C.

It already has a truck that travels from location to location in the Richmond, Virginia, area, and a truck in Maryland, whose schedule shows visits to locations in the Frederick and Eastern Shore areas.

The local franchisees are brothers Yunus and Thameem Shahul, who plan at least a half dozen trucks in this region. Yunus became a Cousins Maine Lobster franchise operator in 2018, and has five trucks in New York and Connecticut.

“Our decision to expand our business to Washington, D.C. was driven by a combination of factors. Firstly, we recognize the vibrant culinary scene that Washington D.C. boasts. And, we believe our unique and delectable Maine lobster will find a warm welcome among the diverse palates of this city,” Yunus Shahul said.

Cousins Maine Lobster was started by two cousins and Maine natives, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac. The pair appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2016, and partnered with investor Barbara Corcoran to start franchising. Cousins Maine Lobster now operates 50 trucks in 20 states and 50 cities nationwide.

It ships lobsters, fresh lobster meat and other seafood from its facility in Maine to franchise operators. It also has about a half-dozen Cousins Maine Lobster restaurants.

The D.C. truck’s first stop is on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Other Half Brewing on Okie Street, Northeast in Ivy City. It will be there from noon to 8 p.m.

Cousins Maine Lobster truck menus include lobster rolls (either Maine or Connecticut style), lobster tacos, lobster tots and lobster quesadillas.