Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Cousins Maine Lobster food…

Cousins Maine Lobster food trucks coming to DMV

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 9, 2023, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cousins Maine Lobster, a Los Angeles-based food truck franchiser, has its first franchise operators in Virginia, and will eventually grow to six lobster trucks traversing Virginia, D.C. and Maryland. (Courtesy Cousins Maine Lobster)

Cousins Maine Lobster, a Los Angeles-based food truck franchiser, has its first franchise operators in Virginia, and will eventually grow to six lobster trucks traversing Virginia, D.C. and Maryland.

The first truck will initially be based in Richmond, the second will be in Maryland starting in May, and the third of six trucks eventually coming to the region will be based in D.C. starting in August.

The local franchisees are brothers Yunus and Thameem Shahul. Yunus Shahul started with Cousins Maine Lobster in 2018 with a food truck franchise in Connecticut and a second added in New York City the following year. He currently owns and operates five trucks across his territories.

Cousins Maine Lobster truck was started by two cousins and Maine natives Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac. The pair appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2016, and partnered with investor Barbara Corcoran to begin franchising.

Cousins Maine Lobster now operates 50 trucks in 20 states and 40 cities nationwide.

Cousins also ships live lobsters, fresh lobster meat and other seafood from its facility in Maine through home delivery it calls “Shore to Door.” It operates about a half-dozen Cousins Maine Lobster restaurants.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up